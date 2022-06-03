Tyler Anderson dominates again in 6-1 win over Mets

After they took the series opener Thursday night, the Dodgers turned to red hot Tyler Anderson for Game 2 vs. the first-place Mets. The Dodgers jumped ahead 2-0 in the series after a 6-1 win Friday night. Anderson continued his domination with another solid shutout performance against the powerhouse offense of New York.

Following Tony Gonsolin’s impressive start over the heavy hitting Metropolitans, Anderson followed suit with another six scoreless innings of work in the second game of four at Dodger Stadium.

Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 26 games with a two-out single off right-hander Chris Bassitt in the bottom of the 1st inning. Twenty-six must be the lucky number of the day.

It was great to see Cody Bellinger is alive when he crushed his sixth home run of the season in the 2nd. The two-run shot, his first long ball in 16 games, gave the Dodgers the early 2-0 lead.

A one-out single in the home half of the 3rd snapped Freddie Freeman out of a 0-for-10 skid.

Welcome back, Zach McKinstry. McKinstry, doing his best Edwin Rios impersonation, hit the second two-run home run of the game for the Dodgers in the 4th to double their lead to 4-0.

Cody and now Zach? The suite life. pic.twitter.com/1rQke2BjXA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2022

Almost immediately after Anderson finished six scoreless frames of ball, Yency Almonte served up defending Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso’s 14th home run of the year to put the Mets on the board 4-1. He’s HR Derby ready, I guess.

Mookie Betts singled and took second and third on a wild pitch from Stephen Nogosek in the bottom of the 7th. Trea Turner singled home Betts to tack a fifth run on the scoreboard for the Dodgers. Betts now leads the majors with 52 runs scored.

Chris Taylor went deep with a solo home run in the eighth to give the Dodgers a commanding 6-1 lead. The Dodgers jump head in the series 2-0 and have only allowed one run to the Mighty Mets halfway through the series.

Friday particulars

WP — Tyler Anderson (7-0): 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 81 pitches (57 strikes)

LP — Chris Bassitt (4-3): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 110 pitches (66 strikes)

HR — Cody Bellinger (6), Zach McKinstry (1), Pete Alonso (14), Taylor (6)

S — Daniel Hudson (4)

Stolen Base Count: 33

Up next

Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) goes for the series win for the Dodgers and his seventh win individually. Left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 3.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) gets the ball for New York.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 7:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.