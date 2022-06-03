June 3: Dodgers 6, Mets 1

Tyler Anderson pitched six strong innings to continue his scoreless streak, and the Dodgers got home runs from Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, and Chris Taylor to beat the Mets on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 2, 2022, 12:39pm PDT
June 3
Tyler Anderson dominates again in 6-1 win over Mets
Cody Bellinger hit his first home run in 16 games
June 3
Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat
The Dodgers battle the Mets on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 3
Edwin Ríos going to be out a while with hamstring injury
Dodgers designated hitter Edwin Ríos, who thrived with increased playing time and ranked second on the team in home runs, will miss several weeks with a hamstring strain. Eddy Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 2
A battle of the National League’s best
The Dodgers and Mets are the two best teams in the National League, and meet for a four-game series in Los Angeles. New York brings 6-game winning streak to Dodger Stadium.