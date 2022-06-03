 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 3: Dodgers 6, Mets 1

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
Tyler Anderson pitched six strong innings to continue his scoreless streak, and the Dodgers got home runs from Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry, and Chris Taylor to beat the Mets on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Jun 2, 2022, 12:39pm PDT