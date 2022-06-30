Though Dodgers starting pitchers continue hitting the injured list, David Price has never been considered an option to replace them.

Instead of making it into the rotation, Price has appeared in 18 relief situations this season and holds a 3.38 ERA.

His career as a starter may be over — but Price doesn’t seem to mind, writes Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. While manager Dave Roberts focuses on his current group of seven starters, Price is enjoying the show.

“I like seeing these young guys go out there and try and establish themselves,” Price said. “I love watching Mitch White pitch. He’s got good stuff ... He needs to pitch in the big leagues, not pitch in Triple-A. That’s a waste of time.”

Price says he’s close to retirement anyways, saying that he’ll likely retire after the 2022 season.

“I always told myself I’d ask my son, ‘Do you want daddy to play baseball or do you want daddy to be home all the time?’” he said. “I asked him before this year and he said, ‘I want you to be home.’ I said, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ Now when I ask him, he says, ‘No, I want you to keep playing.’”

