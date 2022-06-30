Dodgers promote James Outman to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers on Wednesday promoted outfielder James Outman from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Outman, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 who was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, was hitting .295/.394/.552 with the Drillers. The 25-year-old ranked in the top ten in the Texas League in runs scored (59, third), slugging percentage (seventh), OPS (.946, seventh), home runs (16, t-second), hits (77, fourth), and walks (38, 10th).

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jason Martin hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning to give Oklahoma City a lead before the seats were warm. It was all El Paso (Padres) from that point as the Dodgers lost the game 14-3.

Starting pitcher Michael Grove was touched up for nine hits and six runs (four earned) in four innings of work. The Chihuahuas hung two runs in each of the first three innings, bringing in five of the six on five different RBI-doubles.

Robinson Cano is playing for El Paso and helped extend their lead with an RBI-double of his own in the sixth and came around on a Taylor Kohlwey two-run homer. The Chihuahuas would score five more in the eighth for good measure.

Double-A Tulsa

In a similar outcome as Tuesday night for Tulsa, the Drillers had the early lead with a two-run single from Justin Yurchak. Just like in Triple-A, the opponent took it from there, as Tulsa lost to Arkansas (Mariners) for the second straight night, this time by a count of 7-3.

The Travelers loaded the bases in the fourth inning and took advantage of a throwing error from Andy Pages in right field to bring all three runs home. From there, Arkansas chipped away at the scoreboard with one in the sixth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The only other run for Tulsa came on a wild pitch in the eighth and they never really got off the mat to mount a comeback. After Yurchak’s single in the first, the Drillers next hit wouldn’t come until the sixth inning. They would strand runners on first and third in the eighth and first and second in the ninth.

High-A Great Lakes

After breaking out for 18 runs Tuesday, Great Lakes managed just four total hits Wednesday on their way to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Dayton (Reds) in extra innings.

The Loons squandered Kyle Hurt’s best start of the year. The right-hander struck out 10 over five scoreless while walking one and not allowing a single hit. Hurt closes the books on a solid month of June that saw him give up just two runs (one earned) in 19 innings.

With Hurt out of the game, Dayton immediately scored a run in the sixth on a Quin Cotton single to break the scoreless tie.

The Loons came back to tie it on a solo homer off the bat of top prospect Diego Cartaya in the bottom half of the inning. Cartaya’s reached base three times in the game, going 1-for-3 with two walks.

After Great Lakes failed to score with runners on first and second in both the eighth and ninth innings, the two clubs went to extra innings. The game was decided on one run in the 10th for Dayton after their ghost runner on second was brought home on a sacrifice fly after being wild pitched to third.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Just about everything went right for the Quakes Wednesday as they pounded out 15 hits on their way to a 18-1 rout of Visalia (Diamondbacks).

Every starter in the lineup had at least one hit and by the end of the fourth, The first six batters in Rancho’s lineup had already made four plate appearances each. After a pair of RBI-singles gave the Quakes a 2-0 lead in the first, they really went to work with the bats.

Rancho sent 26 men to the plate over the next three innings, scoring four in the second and five runs each in the third and fourth.

Visalia was held to just a solo homer in the fifth and three hits overall for the whole night.

Rancho shortstop Austin Gauthier was 2-for-5 on the night, driving in four runs with a two-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the eighth. Catcher Yeiner Fernandez reached base four times with a single, two doubles and a walk, driving in two runs in the second with one of his two-baggers.

Damon Keith walked twice and added a two-homer of his own in the third inning just two batters after Gauthier’s smash. Kenneth Betancourt scored four times while turning in a 3-for-5 night with a double and two singles.

19-year-old Ronan Kopp started the game for Rancho and went four scoreless, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out six. The four innings were a career high for the Dodgers’ 12th round pick in the 2021 draft.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City activated pitcher Dakota Chalmers from the 7-day injured list. Catcher Hunter Feduccia assigned to Oklahoma City Dodgers from Tulsa Drillers. Outfielder James Outman assigned to Oklahoma City Dodgers from Tulsa Drillers.

Double-A: Tulsa activated infielder Kody Hoese. Catcher Ryan January assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Great Lakes Loons.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule