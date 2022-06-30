Dodgers vs. Padres Game IV chat

Mitch White is on the mound for the opener of Dodgers vs. Padres, a four-game weekend set at Dodger Stadium. Joe Musgrove starts for the road team.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|LF
|Profar (S)
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Machado
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|C
|Smith
|RF
|Mazara (L)
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Hosmer (L)
|3B
|Turner
|C
|Nola
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Grisham (L)
|DH
|Lamb (L)
|3B
|Kim
|RF
|Taylor
|SS
|Abrams (L)
|LF
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (46-28) vs. Padres (46-31)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Joe Musgrove
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, FS1
