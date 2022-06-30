 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Padres Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: JUN 01 Pirates at Dodgers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mitch White is on the mound for the opener of Dodgers vs. Padres, a four-game weekend set at Dodger Stadium. Joe Musgrove starts for the road team.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
LF Profar (S) SS Turner
DH Machado 1B Freeman (L)
2B Cronenworth (L) C Smith
RF Mazara (L) 2B Muncy (L)
1B Hosmer (L) 3B Turner
C Nola CF Bellinger (L)
CF Grisham (L) DH Lamb (L)
3B Kim RF Taylor
SS Abrams (L) LF Lux (L)
Mitch White vs. Joe Musgrove on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (46-28) vs. Padres (46-31)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Joe Musgrove
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, FS1

