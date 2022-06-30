Dodgers, Padres set for four-game battle at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers will host the Padres for the first time in 2022 as the two clubs begin a four-game series at Dodger Stadium Thursday. The series opener will be the first of 10 games between the teams over the next 67 days.

Dodger Stadium Matchup Stat Dodgers Padres Stat Dodgers Padres Record 46-28 (.622) 46-31 (.597) Split 20-12 home 25-15 away Run diff. +129 +67 wRC+ 114 (t-2nd) 100 (t-16th) HR 92 (10th) 64 (24th) SB 52 (t-4th) 25 (27th) ERA 3.01 (3rd) 3.48 (5th) FIP 3.48 (3rd) 3.66 (7th) IP/Start 5.27 (12th) 5.66 (2nd) K rate 24.6% (5th) 23.5% (9th) BB rate 7.1% (4th) 8.2% (15th)

In this part of the calendar in 2021, the Dodgers had the same exact 1.5-game advantage in the standings entering the last day of June. The difference being there was another team in the Giants ahead of both in the standings and the Dodgers were the team 1.5 games behind first place.

While the Dodgers have been struggling at the plate and have lost a little bit of steam in June, the Padres haven’t fully taken advantage. The Padres have twice tied the Dodgers for the division lead over the last two weeks and even took a half-game lead for two days, but ultimately haven’t gained anything with both teams going 16-14 over their last 30 games.

Division games are crucial and the Dodgers just started a stretch where 25 of 37 are in the NL West, with eight against the Giants and seven each against the Padres and Rockies left to go over the next month or so.

San Diego has scored 152 runs in 28 games this month, good for third overall in baseball and tops in the National League ahead of the Braves (151). The Padres have been without Fernando Tatis all year and Manny Machado last appeared in a game on June 19. Machado injured his left ankle at Coors Field and hasn’t played since.

Dodgers-Padres Schedule Day Pitchers Time TV Day Pitchers Time TV Thu White-Musgrove 7:10 PM SNLA, FS1 Fri Gonsolin-Snell 7:10 PM SNLA Sat Anderson-Darvish 4:15 PM FOX Sun Kershaw-Gore 1:10 PM SNLA

The offense looks much different with those two guys in it and with their third baseman out, the Padres scored just 10 runs in four games over the weekend. They lost three of the four to the Phillies while the lone victory came in the form of a 1-0 shutout. After a split in Arizona this week, San Diego enters the series having lost four of six.

Being that it’s four games, the only thing missing from the pitching matchups is lefties Julio Urías and Sean Manaea.

Yu Darvish is the only one of the four pitching that face this Dodgers team in 2022. Back in April, Darvish tossed six scoreless innings in a game that San Diego eventually won in extra innings.

The right-hander will again draw the matchup of Tyler Anderson who has been great for Los Angeles. Anderson has allowed four runs in three of the last four starts after holding opponents to two or less in 10 of his first 12.