Dodgers claim pitcher Ian Gibaut off waivers from Guardians

The Dodgers claimed right-handed pitcher Ian Gibaut off waivers from the Guardians on Thursday, trying to augment depth for a team with ten pitchers currently on the injured list, including five sidelined relievers who have pitched this season for Los Angeles.

Gibaut is on his fifth team in the last four seasons, having pitched for the Rays, Rangers, Twins, and Guardians since the start of 2019. This season for Triple-A Columbus, the 28-year-old right-hander had a 3.20 ERA in 17 games, with 19 strikeouts and eight walks in 19⅔ innings.

He missed about a month on the minor league injured list earlier this season with a finger injury, per the Columbus Dispatch. Since returning from the injured list, Gibaut allowed only one earned run in 12 innings in Triple-A, with 10 strikeouts.

Cleveland selected Gibaut’s contract on Monday, and he recorded four outs in a scoreless outing in mop-up duty against Minnesota that night. The Guardians designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

In the majors, Gibaut has mostly thrown his fastball, slider, and changeup, occasionally mixing in the curveball. His four-seam fastball averaged 95 mph from 2019-21, though with a low spin rate. On Monday with Cleveland, his 11 fastballs averaged 96.9 mph.

Gibaut was drafted by the Rays in the 11th round in 2015 out of Tulane, and in parts of four major league seasons the right-handed has a 5.19 ERA and 5.27 FIP with 34 strikeouts and 21 walks in 34⅔ innings.

Gibaut is out of options, having used them during the 2019-21 seasons.

Daniel Hudson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Gibaut on the 40-man roster.

The Dodgers have not yet announced a corresponding move to activate Gibaut, and it’s unclear whether he has yet joined the team.