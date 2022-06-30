Dodgers face Manny Machado in opener after Padres star missed 9 games

The Padres added their best hitter back into their lineup, with Manny Machado starting on Thursday night against the Dodgers after missing the last nine games with a left ankle sprain.

Machado starts at designated hitter, batting second in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Machado is having his best season at the plate this season, the fourth of his 10-year contract with San Diego. He’s hitting .328/.400/.545, a 173 OPS+ with 12 home runs and 17 doubles, and is one of two finalists to start at third base for the National League All-Star team, along with Nolan Arenado of St. Louis.

Dodgers-Padres lineups Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers LF Profar (S) SS Turner DH Machado 1B Freeman (L) 2B Cronenworth (L) C Smith RF Mazara (L) 2B Muncy (L) 1B Hosmer (L) 3B Turner C Nola CF Bellinger (L) CF Grisham (L) DH Lamb (L) 3B Kim RF Taylor SS Abrams (L) LF Lux (L)

Since Machado last played on June 19, the Padres went 5-4 in his absence.

Jake Lamb makes his second start in a row for the Dodgers, starting at designated hitter against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Lamb is 1-for-2 with a walk in his two games since getting called up Tuesday in Denver.

San Diego also made a roster move before Thursday’s game, selecting the contract of infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso. The 27-year-old hit .299/.399/.505 with 10 home runs in Triple-A, playing shortstop, third base, and second base.

The Padres designated infielder Sergio Alcántara for assignment. San Diego acquired Alcántara off waivers from Arizona on May 9, but he had just four singles in 35 at-bats (.114) in 22 games for San Diego.