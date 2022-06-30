Dodgers call up Justin Bruihl with David Price on family medical emergency list

The Dodgers placed pitcher David Price on the family medical emergency list before Thursday’s game against the Padres at Dodger Stadium, and recalled fellow left-hander Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Family medical emergency leave falls under the same umbrella as the bereavement list. Both call for a minimum three days on leave and a maximum of seven days. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters before the game that Price would be back on Sunday.

This is the third stint in the majors this year for Bruihl, who made his first opening day roster in April. In 17 games with the Dodgers this year, Bruihl has a 3.86 ERA and 4.78 FIP in 16⅓ innings.

Since getting sent down on June 11, Bruihl in Oklahoma City allowed three runs in seven innings, with nine strikeouts and six walks. All three runs came in his first game back in Triple-A, and since then he had four scoreless appearances, the last three of which were at least five outs.

Though it seems unlikely Bruihl would be targeted for longer relief stints with the Dodgers unless in lower leverage or with several left-handers. In his time in the majors, which dates back to last August, Bruihl has held left-handers to .194 with no extra-base hits in 78 plate appearances, while right-handers are hitting .280/.403/.480 against him, with three home runs and a double in 64 plate appearances.

Bruihl last pitched on Sunday, throwing 23 pitches in two innings.

Ian Gibaut, the right-hander who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland earlier on Thursday, has not yet been activated by the Dodgers.