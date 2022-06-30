June 30: Dodgers 3, Padres 1

Justin Turner homered twice to lead the Dodgers over the Padres on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT
June 30
Justin Turner powers Dodgers over Joe Musgrove & the Padres
Justin Turner homered twice to lead the Dodgers over Joe Musgrove and the Padres on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
June 30
Price on family medical emergency list, Bruihl called up
The Dodgers swapped left-handers in the bullpen, with David Price leaving on family medical emergency leave and Justin Bruihl called up from Triple-A.
June 30
Dodgers vs. Padres Game IV chat
The Dodgers start a series against the Padres on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 30
Lineups: Lamb at DH, Machado returns for SD
Padres star third baseman Manny Machado missed the last nine games with an ankle injury, but he’s back in the lineup Thursday night against the Dodgers, one of his old teams.
June 30
Dodgers claim pitcher Ian Gibaut off waivers from Guardians
The Dodgers claimed right-hander Ian Gibaut off waivers from the Guardians, and moved Daniel Hudson to the 60-day injured list.
June 30
Dodgers, Padres set for four-game battle in LA
The Dodgers will host the Padres for the first time in 2022 as the two clubs begin a four-game series at Dodger Stadium Thursday.