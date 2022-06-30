 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 30: Dodgers 3, Padres 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
/ new

Justin Turner homered twice to lead the Dodgers over the Padres on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

6 Total Updates Since
Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT