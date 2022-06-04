James Outman stays hot for Tulsa, plus a triple play by Great Lakes

A busy day in the Dodgers minors Friday included a few standout offensive performances, an ultra-rare defensive play, the club’s top pitching prospect earning a win, plus a suspension in the Dominican Summer League.

Player of the day

James Outman stayed hot for Double-A Tulsa, driving in the first three runs in a road win in San Antonio on Friday night. Outman hit a two-run home run in the third inning, then singled home a run for the first run of a five-run fifth.

It was the second straight game with a home run for Outman, and his fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests. During a six-game hit streak, Outman is 10-for-22 (.455) with two home runs and a double. He’s also walked seven times during the streak, including twice on Friday.

Outman, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 who was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in November, is hitting .296/.408/.586. He’s in the top ten in the Texas League in runs scored (46, fourth), slugging percentage (eighth), OPS (.994, seventh), total bases (109, third), extra-base hits (27, tied for fourth), hits (55, eighth), and walks (31, sixth).

Play of the day

In the top of the ninth inning against Fort Wayne, Great Lakes reliever Adam Scoggins walked the first two hitters. The third batter singled, but the inning was soon over, thanks to a bizarre triple play that was scored 8-6-2-4-5-8.

Center fielder Ismael Alcantara started the play with a throw to the infield, then caught the last throw of the run down and applied the tag for the third out. It was the first triple play in the minors this season, and the first for the Loons in 10 seasons.

TRIPLE PLAYYY



First Loons triple play since 2012. pic.twitter.com/uCO4ZA3LcQ — Great Lakes Loons (@greatlakesloons) June 4, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jake Lamb reached base four times, including a home run, a double, and two walks in a blowout win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers). Lamb’s home run directly followed a solo shot by Miguel Vargas in the seventh inning.

Center fielder Drew Avans filled up the box score. He doubled, singled, walked, stole two bases, scored three runs, and drove in one. Catcher Tony Wolters singled three times, drove in three runs, and scored twice.

Double-A Tulsa

With early offense from Outman and friends, Bobby Miller took that support and pitched into the sixth in a win over the San Antonio Missions (Padres). Miller allowed two runs on five hits in his 5... innings, and struck out four.

Third baseman Leonel Valera had two hits and scored twice. Jacob Amaya drove in a pair of runs. Devin Mann reached base three times.

High-A Great Lakes

Despite that triple play, the Loons fell at home to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres). They were down 7-1 when the triple play happened, and rallied for four runs in the ninth, but by then the damage was done.

Starting pitcher Nick Nastrini struck out five in his four innings, but also allowed five runs in defeat.

Second baseman Max Hewitt had a two-run double in the ninth-inning rally. DH Alex De Jesus had two hits and scored a run. First baseman Imanol Vargas reached base three times for the Loons.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Right-hander Adolfo Ramirez struck out seven of his nine batters faced in three perfect innings to start off the Quakes’ win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Rancho Cucamonga spread the offense around on Friday. They had seven hits, with no player having more than one. Eight of the nine batters reached base, and seven either scored or drove in a run, nobody with more than one of each.

Marco Hernandez, another Dodgers catcher from Venezuela, homered in the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Eddy Alvarez was called up to the majors.

Low-A: Pitchers Heisell Baro and Osvanni Gutierrez were promoted to the Quakes from extended spring training. Pitcher Edgardo Henriquez went on the injured list, and pitcher Benony Robles was added to the temporary inactive list.

Dominican Summer League: Outfielder Geremias Valencia was suspended 60 games after a positive test for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug. The 20-year-old signed with the Dodgers out of Panama in 2019.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule

4:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Sam Gaviglio?) at Round Rock (Kolby Allard)

4:05 p.m.: Great Lakes (Emmet Sheehan) vs. Fort Wayne (Jackson Wolf)

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (John Rooney) at San Antonio (Reggie Lawson)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (River Ryan) vs. Lake Elsinore (Victor Lizaragga)

Sam Gaviglio was listed in the game notes as Saturday’s starter for Oklahoma City, but that will likely be Andrew Heaney on a minor league rehab assignment instead.