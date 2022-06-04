June 4: Mets 9, Dodgers 4

Walker Buehler had the shortest start of his career, and Pete Alonso homered twice in the Mets’ win over the Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 26, 2022, 2:50pm PDT
May 26, 2022, 2:50pm PDT
-
June 4
Pete Alonso’s home run derby head start beats Dodgers
Pete Alonso homered twice, two of four Mets home runs on Saturday to beat Walker Buehler and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 4
Dodgers vs. Mets Game III chat
After three straight losses to start the homestand, the Dodgers try for a third straight win, with Walker Buehler on the mound against the Mets at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 2
A battle of the National League’s best
The Dodgers and Mets are the two best teams in the National League, and meet for a four-game series in Los Angeles. New York brings 6-game winning streak to Dodger Stadium.
-
May 26
Dodgers will retire Gil Hodges’ number 14 on June 4
New Hall of Famer Gil Hodges will have his number 14 retired at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 4 before a game against the Mets.