MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 4: Mets 9, Dodgers 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Stacie Wheeler
Walker Buehler had the shortest start of his career, and Pete Alonso homered twice in the Mets’ win over the Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

May 26, 2022, 2:50pm PDT