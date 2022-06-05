 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Mets Game IV chat

Dodgers will try to win series against Mets in Sunday finale

By Craig Minami
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers will reach their one-third landmark of the 2022 regular season today. The best records of any Los Angeles Dodgers team since the 162-game season has been in place are as follows:

  • 39 - 15 (1974)
  • 37 - 17 (1962, 1983)
  • 36 - 18 (1977, 2009, 2019)

Also, the winner of today’s game will begin this week with the National League’s best record.

Dodgers/Mets Lineups

Pos Mets Pos Dodgers
CF Nimmo (L) RF Betts
RF Marte 1B Freeman (L)
SS Lindor (S) SS T. Turner
1B Alonso C Smith
DH Davis DH J. Turner
LF Canha CF Bellinger (L)
3B Escobar (S) LF Taylor
2B Guillorme (L) 3B Alvarez (L)
C Nido 2B Lux (L)
Julio Urías vs. Trevor Williams on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (35-18) vs. Mets (36-19)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Trevor Williams
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

