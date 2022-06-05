Dodgers vs. Mets Game IV chat

The Dodgers will reach their one-third landmark of the 2022 regular season today. The best records of any Los Angeles Dodgers team since the 162-game season has been in place are as follows:

39 - 15 (1974)

37 - 17 (1962, 1983)

36 - 18 (1977, 2009, 2019)

Also, the winner of today’s game will begin this week with the National League’s best record.

Dodgers/Mets Lineups Pos Mets Pos Dodgers Pos Mets Pos Dodgers CF Nimmo (L) RF Betts RF Marte 1B Freeman (L) SS Lindor (S) SS T. Turner 1B Alonso C Smith DH Davis DH J. Turner LF Canha CF Bellinger (L) 3B Escobar (S) LF Taylor 2B Guillorme (L) 3B Alvarez (L) C Nido 2B Lux (L)

Game info