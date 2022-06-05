Dodgers vs. Mets Game IV chat

The Dodgers will reach their one-third landmark of the 2022 regular season today. The best records of any Los Angeles Dodgers team since the 162-game season has been in place are as follows:
- 39 - 15 (1974)
- 37 - 17 (1962, 1983)
- 36 - 18 (1977, 2009, 2019)
Also, the winner of today’s game will begin this week with the National League’s best record.
Dodgers/Mets Lineups
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Nimmo (L)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Marte
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Lindor (S)
|SS
|T. Turner
|1B
|Alonso
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Davis
|DH
|J. Turner
|LF
|Canha
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|3B
|Escobar (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|Guillorme (L)
|3B
|Alvarez (L)
|C
|Nido
|2B
|Lux (L)
