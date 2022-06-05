Andrew Heaney, Max Muncy open rehab assignments with Oklahoma City

The Dodgers had two key members of the big club take another step towards returning to the team. Both Andrew Heaney (shoulder) and Max Muncy (elbow) started rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City Saturday.

Heaney retired the first seven batters he faced and nine of the 11 overall in three innings of work, striking out five with no walks. The only two batters not retired by the lefty produced a run for Round Rock (Rangers) on a one-out double and two-out single in the third.

Max Muncy started at third base for OKC and played the full game, going 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk.

Player of the Day

Jose Ramos hit two homers for Great Lakes, going 2-for-5 with three runs driven in. The 21-year-old hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the fifth that brought the Loons back from 7-3 to 7-6.

Jose Ramos just hit his 2nd Homer of the night for the Loons and 10th of the year. His OPS is approaching .850! #dodgers #dodgersprospects #joseramos pic.twitter.com/KarOB98jJN — Dodger Poke Report (@dodger_poke) June 5, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers managed two solo home runs on offense Saturday and that was about it. Round Rock scored exactly one run in five separate innings, handing Oklahoma City a 5-2 loss.

Infielder Andy Burns cut the Round Rock lead to 2-1 in the fifth with his seventh homer of the season. The ball landed in the upper tank down the left field line.

If it's Saturday night, you know the Disco Inferno is gonna light it up!



Andy Burns goes yard in the 5th inning to cut Round Rock's lead to 2-1. pic.twitter.com/hICNwsJab7 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 5, 2022

Drew Avans added a solo shot in the seventh to again cut the lead to one run at 3-2. The OKC outfielder had three of the team’s six hits on the night.

Former Dodgers Zach Reks and Willie Calhoun bookended the scoring for the Express. Reks singled in a run off Heaney in the first and Calhoun brought the final run of the game home on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Double-A Tulsa

Our game tonight in San Antonio has been postponed in adherence to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols, due to health issues within the San Antonio roster.



A decision on the status of Sunday’s game will be announced later. — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 4, 2022

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes and Fort Wayne (Padres) combined to hit six home runs Saturday, accounting for 11 of the 15 total runs. The Loons scored a run in the ninth and had a pair of runners on in the final frame but they couldn’t overcome the deficit, falling 8-7 to the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne hit a grand slam in the first inning and got two more runs in the second to take an early 6-0 lead. A solo homer in the fourth and seventh would keep the TinCaps on top permanently.

Top prospect Diego Cartaya hit a two-run home run in the third to cap a three-run rally to cut the lead in half and get Great Lakes on the scoreboard. The Loons would leave the tying run on in the ninth to drop the third game of the series.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

All five runs were scored in the first three innings between Rancho Cucamonga and Lake Elsinore. A two-run second was the difference for the Storm as Rancho came out on the losing end of a 3-2 game.

Designated hitter Luis Rodriguez drove in both of Rancho’s runs, with an RBI-double in the first and another run-scoring double in the third.

Pitcher River Ryan — acquired from San Diego in March for Matt Beaty — made his second appearance for the Quakes, lasting 2 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up all three runs to Lake Elsinore. The bullpen shut Lake Elsinore down over the final 19 outs of the game but the offense never came to life.

Transactions

Triple-A: Max Muncy and Andrew Heaney were sent to OKC on a rehab assignment.

High-A: Great Lakes activated catcher Kekai Rios from the 7-day injured list and transferred catcher Juan Zabala to the development list.

