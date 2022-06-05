Dodgers lose 5-4 to Mets to split series

The Dodgers are still on pace to match their last two full-season one-hundred win season but they stumbled this week at Dodger Stadium. After taking the first two games against the Mets, the Dodgers dropped their second straight, this time losing 5-4 in the ten innings.

In the tenth inning, Craig Kimbrel gave up a line drive hit to J.D. Davis that scored Pete Alonso with the go-ahead run. Kimbrel would then get a strikeout and a double play to end the inning.

After a long at-bat, a Mookie Betts fly out could not advance Gavin Lux from second. Freddie Freeman grounded out to second to move Lux to third.

The Dodgers won a challenge which gave Trea Turner first base on catcher’s interference. Turner would steal second to put the winning run in scoring position. But that is where ended up as Will Smith struck out to end the game.

Both managers had their second-guessed moments. For Dave Roberts, sending Brusdar Graterol out to pitch the eighth inning against the top of the Mets lineup. That did not work as the Mets would end up scoring three runs to take a two-run lead.

Buck Showalter used his closer Edwin Diaz to face the top of the Dodger lineup in the eighth and Diaz did the job. But that meant he needed to use Seth Lugo in the ninth inning.

Lugo gave up a solo home run to Smith to make it a one-run game. Chris Taylor lined a two-strike two-out double to put the tying run on. And immediately, that was cashed in when Eddy Alvarez lined a single to center.

EDDY ALVAREZ. TIE GAME. pic.twitter.com/QF2DwURho9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 5, 2022

But Gavin Lux’s fly out ended the threat which led to another extra-innings loss. The Dodgers are now 0-for-4 in extra-innings this season.

About four hours earlier, the Dodgers broke on top in the first inning when after Freddie Freeman hit his 20th double of the season, Trea Turner homered to make it 2-0.

The Mets had opportunities only scored a single run off Julio Urías on Francisco Lindor’s solo home run in the third inning.

Urías would leave after getting one out in the 6th inning, his final line was 5⅓ innings pitched, three hits, one run, three walks and four strikeouts.

Trevor Williams pitched five innings and he gave up six hits, two runs and five strikeouts.

After playing about two months of the season without missing position players in the lineup, the bottom part of the lineup is not as potent as it was earlier in the season. But also, Betts, Freeman and Trea Turner have played most if not every game this season.

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have each started the first 54 games this year. First Dodgers to do so since Matt Kemp started the first 64 games in 2011 — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) June 5, 2022

The Dodgers will hope to add back Max Muncy to their lineup and perhaps a few starting pitchers can return to the mound in the next week or so.

Meanwhile at Rancho Cucamonga, Clayton Kershaw had a rehab start

Eric Stephen wrote about Clayton Kershaw’s return the mound this afternoon for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Manager Dave Roberts said prior to this game that the Dodgers hope Kershaw won’t need a second rehab game.

The earliest Kershaw would return is reportedly next Sunday at San Francisco.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Trea Turner (6), Starling Marte (7), Will Smith (6)

WP — Seth Lugo (1-1): 1 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, one strikeout

LP — Craig Kimbrel (0-2): 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, three strikeouts

Sv — Adonis Medina (1): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

The Dodgers will have a travel day on Monday and they will begin an inter-league series against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 5:10 p.m. PDT. Two right-handers, Mitch White and Michael Kopech, will start for their respective teams.