June 5: Mets 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings)

Brusdar Graterol allowed three runs in the eighth inning, the Dodgers rallied to tie in the ninth, but lost in the 10th on Sunday to split the four-game weekend series against the Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 2, 2022, 12:39pm PDT
June 5
Dodgers lose 5-4 to Mets to split series
Dodgers are 0-4 in extra-innings this season
June 5
Dodgers vs. Mets Game IV chat
Dodgers will try to win series against Mets in Sunday finale
June 2
A battle of the National League’s best
The Dodgers and Mets are the two best teams in the National League, and meet for a four-game series in Los Angeles. New York brings 6-game winning streak to Dodger Stadium.