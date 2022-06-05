 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 5: Mets 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings)

A series split in LA

Contributors: Craig Minami and Stacie Wheeler
Brusdar Graterol allowed three runs in the eighth inning, the Dodgers rallied to tie in the ninth, but lost in the 10th on Sunday to split the four-game weekend series against the Mets at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Jun 2, 2022, 12:39pm PDT