Dodgers Week 9: Homestand woes

The Dodgers stepped in it a bit last week, dropping five out of seven games, including things we very rarely see. First, the Pirates swept a series at Dodger Stadium after not winning a game in their previous four trips to Los Angeles.

Then came an entertaining series against the Mets, a four-game split between the teams with the two best records in the National League. But that included bullpen woes over the weekend that included Dave Roberts trying to use a position player to pitch when he wasn’t allowed, because apparently 14 active pitchers isn’t enough. Brusdar Graterol had rough outings both Saturday and Sunday, taking the loss in blowing an eighth-inning lead in the finale.

Walker Buehler had arguably his worst week in the majors, allowing at least four runs in back-to-back starts for the first time and having his shortest career start on Saturday.

During the schedule gauntlet of 31 games in 30 days, the Dodgers acquitted themselves quite well, going 19-12. But it sure doesn’t feel like it after a 2-5 homestand.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts continued to produce from the top of the order, hitting two home runs while leading the team in hits and runs batted in. Honorable mention goes to Trea Turner and Chris Taylor, who had solid weeks in an otherwise quiet week for the offense, averaging just four runs per game.

Pitcher of the week

It was the closest of calls, but we’re going with Tony Gonsolin by only a sliver over Tyler Anderson this week. Both faced the high-powered Mets offense, both pitched six scoreless innings, and both struck out five batters. Anderson allowed three hits and hit a batter, Gonsolin allowed only two hits and walked a batter, providing the slimmest of margins. Either way, they have been the Dodgers’ best two pitchers this season.

Week 9 results

2-5 record

28 runs scored (4.00 per game)

34 runs allowed (4.86 per game)

.412 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

35-19 record

290 runs scored (5.37 per game)

177 runs allowed (3.28 per game)

.712 pythagorean win percentage (38-16)

Miscellany

Endgame: Trea Turner went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Saturday, which snapped his 26-game hit streak, during which he hit .350/.404/.573 with nine doubles, four home runs, and a triple. Turner also had a 27-game streak that ran from the end of last regular season into the first eight games this year. Turner’s 26-game stretch is the longest hit streak in MLB fully contained within this season. He started a new streak with two hits Sunday, including a home run.

Transactions

Thursday: Caleb Ferguson was recalled from Triple-A, and Michael Grove was optioned.

Thursday: Kevin Pillar fractured his shoulder and landed on the injured list, expected to miss the season after surgery later this week. Zach McKinstry was recalled.

Friday: Edwin Ríos suffered a hamstring strain and is expected to miss “a handful of weeks” on the injured list. Eddy Alvarez got the call from Triple-A, and to make room on the 40-man roster, Pillar was moved to the 60-day IL.

Game results

Week 9 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 31 3 11 2 2 7 2 2 33 0.355 0.394 0.613 1.007 T.Turner 29 5 9 3 2 5 1 0 29 0.310 0.310 0.621 0.931 Taylor 23 3 8 1 1 3 0 2 25 0.348 0.400 0.522 0.922 J.Turner 23 4 5 2 0 2 0 5 28 0.217 0.357 0.304 0.661 Ríos 10 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 12 0.100 0.250 0.400 0.650 Freeman 31 2 7 2 0 1 1 2 33 0.226 0.273 0.290 0.563 Lux 21 2 4 1 0 0 2 3 24 0.190 0.292 0.238 0.530 Smith 19 1 2 0 1 1 0 4 23 0.105 0.261 0.263 0.524 Bellinger 17 3 2 1 1 3 0 1 18 0.118 0.167 0.353 0.520 Starters 204 24 49 12 8 23 5 20 225 0.240 0.311 0.417 0.728 McKinstry 4 1 1 0 1 2 0 0 4 0.250 0.250 1.000 1.250 Alberto 10 2 3 0 1 1 0 0 10 0.300 0.300 0.600 0.900 Alvarez 5 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 5 0.400 0.400 0.400 0.800 Pillar 9 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.111 0.200 0.222 0.422 Barnes 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.143 0.250 0.143 0.393 Bench 35 4 8 1 2 4 0 2 37 0.229 0.270 0.429 0.699 Offense 239 28 57 13 10 27 6 22 262 0.238 0.305 0.418 0.724

Week 9 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Anderson 1 1-0 6.0 3 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.500 1.98 Gonsolin 1 1-0 6.0 2 0 0 1 5 0.00 0.500 1.98 Urías 2 0-1 11.3 11 5 5 4 12 3.97 1.324 5.53 White 1 0-1 5.0 4 3 3 2 7 5.40 1.200 4.15 Buehler 2 0-1 8.3 12 9 9 3 10 9.72 1.800 8.07 Starters 7 2-3 36.7 32 17 17 10 39 4.17 1.145 4.76 Phillips 3 0-0 3.7 2 0 0 1 5 0.00 0.818 2.06 Hudson 2 0-0, Sv 2.3 1 0 0 0 4 0.00 0.429 -0.28 Ferguson 2 0-0 1.3 0 0 0 2 2 0.00 1.500 6.90 Almonte 3 0-0 4.0 2 1 1 1 4 2.25 0.750 5.15 Kimbrel 3 0-2, Sv 4.0 2 3 1 1 6 2.25 0.750 0.90 Price 2 0-0 2.7 3 1 1 1 4 3.38 1.500 0.15 Bruihl 1 0-0 1.3 2 1 1 0 0 6.75 1.500 12.90 Vesia 3 0-0 2.3 4 2 2 1 3 7.71 2.143 7.44 Graterol 4 0-0 4.7 7 6 6 0 5 11.57 1.500 4.44 Grove 1 0-0 1.0 3 3 3 1 0 27.00 4.000 3.15 Bullpen 24 0-2, 2 Sv 27.3 26 17 15 8 33 4.94 1.244 3.63 Totals 31 2-5 64.0 58 34 32 18 72 4.50 1.188 4.28

Up next

The Dodgers run the Keith Foulke gauntlet, looking to avoid waving the white flag on the road against the White Sox and Giants.