Dodgers 2022 season in thirds: The first 54 games

Believer it or not, the 2022 season is one-third complete, with Sunday the Dodgers’ 54th game of the season.

Following last year’s 106 wins, the Dodgers are on pace to win just one fewer game this season, but believe it or not its’ only their third-best record after 54 games over the last four campaigns.

Dodgers first 54 games, year by year Year W-L Runs for Runs against Run differential BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- Year W-L Runs for Runs against Run differential BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- 2022 35-19 290 177 +113 .251/.333/.428 116 2.91 73 2021 32-22 282 209 +73 .242/.338/.414 113 3.25 86 2020 38-16 312 193 +119 .255/.337/.472 120 3.08 72 2019 36-18 294 211 +83 .261/.349/.460 118 3.51 85 2018 25-29 231 213 +18 .237/.316/.393 103 3.63 94 2017 33-21 271 185 +86 .258/.340/.428 112 3.20 77 2016 28-26 230 195 +35 .238/.309/.374 92 3.38 85 2015 31-23 245 195 +50 .261/.339/.450 128 3.44 92 2014 29-25 231 191 +40 .257/.324/.415 119 3.48 100 2013 23-31 193 229 -36 .257/.327/.375 100 3.88 108

Outscoring opponents by 113 runs, the Dodgers are a little behind of their breakneck 2020 pace. The only other Los Angeles Dodgers team ahead of this year was the 1974 pennant winners, who scored 134 more runs than they allowed through the first third of the season.

Now, let’s look at individual players, broken down in groups.

First 54 games: catchers Player GS AB R H 2B HR RBI BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Player GS AB R H 2B HR RBI BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Smith 38 141 21 32 5 6 24 24 167 0.227 0.341 0.390 0.731 111 Barnes 19 60 12 13 2 4 9 7 68 0.217 0.309 0.450 0.759 116 Totals 57 201 33 45 7 10 33 31 235 0.224 0.332 0.408 0.740

This includes numbers for both Will Smith and Austin Barnes as designated hitter as well. Behind the plate, Smith started 35 games and Barnes 19.

Outside of injuries to Max Muncy and Edwin Ríos in the last week and a half, this was an incredibly healthy stretch for the position players, and the most regular lineup the Dodgers have had under the current regime.

Frist 54 games: position players Player GS PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Player GS PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Freeman 54-0-0 243 35 62 20 4 30 5-0 28 0.294 0.379 0.455 0.834 135 Betts 0-51-0 240 52 64 13 16 39 6-1 26 0.303 0.383 0.592 0.976 172 T.Turner 54-0-0 234 26 63 14 6 44 11-2 18 0.299 0.352 0.469 0.821 132 J.Turner 27-0-22 206 24 41 16 4 31 0-0 18 0.223 0.291 0.375 0.666 90 Taylor 0-48-1 200 25 46 11 6 24 3-1 21 0.261 0.340 0.460 0.800 124 Bellinger 0-47-0 197 23 38 12 6 21 6-1 16 0.211 0.279 0.400 0.679 93 Lux 34-11-0 174 30 40 6 1 12 4-0 20 0.261 0.345 0.333 0.678 99 Muncy 31-0-8 168 21 20 4 3 14 0-0 34 0.150 0.327 0.263 0.591 82 Ríos 1-0-19 92 12 21 1 7 17 0-1 5 0.244 0.293 0.500 0.793 120 Alberto 14-1-0 59 7 14 3 1 4 0-0 1 0.241 0.254 0.345 0.599 69 Pillar 0-4-0 13 1 1 1 0 0 0-0 1 0.083 0.154 0.167 0.321 -5 McKinstry 0-0-1 5 1 1 0 1 2 0-0 0 0.200 0.200 0.800 1.000 172 Alvarez 1-0-0 5 0 2 0 0 1 0-0 0 0.400 0.400 0.400 0.800 131 Totals 54 1835 257 413 101 55 239 35-6 188 0.254 0.333 0.430 0.763

Mookie Betts is tied for the National League lead with 16 home runs, tied for the ninth-most by a Dodger through 54 team games. He leads the majors with 52 runs scored; the only Dodgers to score more often through 54 games are Willie Keeler (1901), Babe Herman (1930), and Johnny Frederick (1930).

Freddie Freeman’s 20 doubles are tied for fourth-most by a Dodger through 54 games.

The Dodgers lead the majors in runs scored per game. They rank second in fewest runs allowed, so let’s look at the pitching.

First 54 games: starting pitching Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Buehler 11 6-2 3 61.0 63 27 26 7 17 52 3.84 1.311 3.87 Urías 11 3-5 4 58.3 50 24 18 10 15 46 2.78 1.114 4.62 Anderson 10 7-0 4 55.7 47 16 16 6 6 53 2.59 0.952 3.13 Gonsolin 10 6-0 5 51.0 28 10 9 3 17 49 1.59 0.882 3.05 Kershaw 5 4-0 3 30.0 19 6 6 2 3 32 1.80 0.733 2.28 White 3 0-1 0 11.3 9 6 6 2 5 11 4.76 1.235 4.83 Pepiot 3 0-0 0 11.3 6 4 4 1 11 13 3.18 1.500 5.44 Heaney 2 1-0 1 10.3 4 1 0 0 3 16 0.00 0.677 1.21 Grove 1 0-0 0 3.7 4 4 0 0 3 3 0.00 1.909 3.97 Totals 56 27-8 20 292.7 230 98 85 31 80 275 2.61 1.059 3.58

I cheated a bit here, including Tyler Anderson’s two relief appearances among the starters, since both were four-inning bulk affairs. But the relief outings for Mitch White and Michael Grove were more typical shorter outings, so they get counted separately among the relievers.

First 54 games: bullpen Pitcher G Record Sv-BS IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record Sv-BS IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Graterol 22 1-2 --- 24.3 20 14 13 10 21 4.81 1.233 3.72 Phillips 21 1-2 0-1 22.7 16 8 6 6 28 2.38 0.971 2.88 Vesia 21 0-0 --- 16.3 15 6 6 5 22 3.31 1.224 2.17 Hudson 18 2-3 4-0 18.3 11 5 4 3 22 1.96 0.764 2.27 Kimbrel 18 0-2 11-1 18.0 16 10 8 6 25 4.00 1.222 2.26 Bickford 17 0-0 --- 15.7 15 6 6 3 13 3.45 1.149 3.91 Bruihl 15 1-1 --- 14.3 11 5 4 3 9 2.51 0.977 4.96 Price 11 0-0 --- 11.7 14 4 4 2 16 3.09 1.371 2.89 Almonte 8 0-0 0-1 12.0 8 2 2 5 13 1.50 1.083 3.06 Moronta 7 0-0 --- 8.0 8 2 2 3 7 2.25 1.375 2.90 White 5 1-0 --- 9.3 8 6 5 3 11 4.82 1.179 3.47 Kahnle 4 0-0 --- 4.0 3 3 3 2 5 6.75 1.250 9.40 Treinen 3 1-1 --- 3.0 1 1 1 0 5 3.00 0.333 4.15 Cleavinger 3 0-0 --- 2.7 3 1 1 2 4 3.38 1.875 2.40 Ferguson 3 0-0 --- 2.3 0 0 0 3 3 0.00 1.286 5.72 Alberto 2 0-0 --- 2.0 3 1 1 0 0 4.50 1.500 3.15 Erlin 2 0-0 --- 2.0 2 2 2 1 1 9.00 1.500 10.15 Greene 1 1-0 --- 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 2.15 Grove 1 0-0 --- 1.0 3 3 3 1 0 27.00 4.000 3.15 Totals 182 8-11 15-3 189.7 159 79 71 58 206 3.37 1.144 3.35

For the bullpen, I only counted blown saves that could have reasonably been actual saves with a successful outing. So neither David Price (April 14) surrendering a lead in the seventh inning nor Evan Phillips (May 13) doing the same in the sixth inning aren’t included in the table above, nor is Brusdar Graterol’s fateful eighth inning Sunday. But even counting those three outings, the Dodgers rank in the bottom third of the league in fewest blown saves (six).

Dodgers relievers have been used a little more often this year (189⅔ innings) then last (183⅔ innings), though that is largely a function of a lockout-shortened spring training leaving starters not built up to start the season, and expanded rosters plus pitcher limits relaxed to begin this season. Hard to argue with the results though, with a 3.37 ERA and 3.35 FIP from the bullpen.

The next third of the season starts Tuesday.