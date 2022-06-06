Kevin Pillar to have shoulder surgery, likely out for season

We knew Kevin Pillar was going to miss extended time after suffering a fracture in his left shoulder. But over the weekend, it became apparent that his 2022 season is likely done.

Pillar injured his shoulder on Wednesday against the Pirates, in which his shoulder popped in and out of its socket. The Dodgers placed the outfielder on the injured list Thursday, and transferred Pillar to the 60-day injured list Friday.

After consultation with doctors, Pillar opted for surgery, which Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported on Saturday.

On Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said the procedure will be Tuesday.

“For all intents and purposes, that’s the end of the season for him,” Roberts said before Sunday’s game, per SportsNet LA.

Before getting hurt, Pillar got to play four games for his hometown team. The 33-year-old outfielder had one double in 12 at-bats plus a walk.

Links

Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have each started the first 54 games of the season for the Dodgers, and all in the field. They are the first Dodgers to do so since Matt Kemp started the first 64 games in 2011. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more about balancing the need for rest and keeping two of the club’s best hitters in the lineup. Roberts: “For a player like Freddie or Trea, you have to hear the player. You have to trust them. ... Certainly performance is paramount, but them posting and being in the lineup poses a threat. Freddie really understands that, and values that. So do I.”

Eddy Alvarez had two hits in his first start for the Dodgers on Sunday, including the game-tying single in the ninth inning. The two-time Olympic medalist was asked by Jim Alexander of the Orange County Register how this compared. “You know, every game feels like it’s the Olympics here, so it’s very similar,” Alvarez said.

Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Anderson are among the stories of the Dodgers’ first two months of the season, as chronicled by Sarah Wexler at MLB.com.