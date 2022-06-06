Kyle Hurt throws 5 hitless innings for Great Lakes

Clayton Kershaw pitched four innings and struck out seven in his minor league rehab start for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. Here’s what happened in the rest of the Dodgers’ minors.

Player of the day

Kyle Hurt didn’t technically throw a no-hitter for High-A Great Lakes on Sunday, but he did allow zero hits and did pitch a complete game. It just happened to be shortened by rain to five innings.

The only blemishes in Hurt’s outing were leadoff walks to designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela in the second inning and right fielder Angel Solarte in the fifth. Only one reached scoring position, and both were stranded. Hurt struck out six in the game.

The Dodgers got Hurt from the Marlins along with Alex Vesia for Dylan Floro in February 2021. The former USC right-hander has a 3.04 ERA in nine games this season for the Loons. He’s walked 15 batters in 26⅔ innings, but he’s also struck out 40 at a 36.3-percent clip.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Ryan Noda and Jason Martin hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, giving OKC all the runs they would need to beat the Round Rock Express (Rangers). Martin had two of Oklahoma City’s six hits in the game. Miguel Vargas doubled, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

Max Muncy played second base for nine innings in the second game of his rehab assignment. He singled and walked in his four trips to the plate.

Beau Burrows struck out five in his five innings to earn the win. He only allowed one run, a home run by old freiend Zach Reks.

Double-A Tulsa

For the second straight day, the Drillers’ game against the San Antonio Missions (Padres) was postponed due to health and safety protocols after multiple positive COVID-19 tests for San Antonio players and coaches. As of yet, if or when the final two games of this series will be made up remains to be seen. Tulsa is not scheduled to play San Antonio again this season.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons backed Hurt’s great outing with an avalanche of offense in the early innings to beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres). First baseman Imanol Vargas homered and singled. Third baseman Alex De Jesus tripled and doubled.

Shortstop Eddys Leonard hit two doubles and drove in two, second baseman Jorbit Vivas drove in two runs and had two singles, and catcher Diego Cartaya doubled and walked.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Jake Vogel led the way in the Quakes’ win over the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). Vogel not only made a great catch in center field when Kershaw was pitching, but also had four hits on Sunday. Two of those hits were triples, including one with the bases loaded that broke open a close game in the eighth inning.

Right-hander Huei-Sheng Lin followed Kershaw on the mound and recorded 10 outs, striking out five. He allowed only one unearned run, and picked up the win.

Transactions

Triple-A: Pitcher Mike Wright Jr. signed a minor league deal with the White Sox on Sunday and reported to Charlotte. The veteran right-hander exercised his opt-out clause with the Dodgers on Wednesday, after a 4.46 ERA in 10 games for Oklahoma City, with 26 strikeouts and 20 walks in 34⅓ innings.

