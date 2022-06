Andre Ethier to play in All-Star celebrity softball game

Retired Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 along with fellow retiree CC Sabathia, Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley.

Actors Rob Lowe, Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Simu Liu and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also were announced for the game on Monday along with singers Lele Pons and JoJo Siwa, rapper Quavo, snowboarder Chloe Kim and wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, known as “The Miz.”

Normally on the Sunday preceding the All-Star Game, the softball game will follow the Futures game on Saturday.

