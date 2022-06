We are exactly one-third through the season, so we’re opening up the floor for questions about the Dodgers, their play, the schedule, injuries, etc.

Please send any questions you might have (and we’ll even take non-Dodgers questions, if you are so inclined), and I will answer them later this week, most likely in both written and podcast forms. Leave your queries in the comments below, or send them to @truebluela on Twitter.

Thanks!