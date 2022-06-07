 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game I chat

Series opener in Chicago

By Eric Stephen
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The battle of Camelback Ranch starts Tuesday night in Chicago, with Mitch White and the Dodgers facing Michael Kopech of the White Sox.

These two teams met in the 1959 World Series, the Dodgers’ second year in Los Angeles. Despite losing Game 1 in lopsided fashion, 11-0, the Dodgers won the series in six games.

In interleague play, the White Sox have won 14 of 25 games against the Dodgers, dating back to 2003, including seven out of 11 in Chicago. Since 2009, the year both teams started playing spring training games at Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers are 9-7 against the White Sox, including 4-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers-White Sox lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox
RF Betts SS Mendick
1B Freeman (L) LF Vaughn
SS Turner CF Robert
C Smith 1B Abreu
3B Turner RF Sheets (L)
CF Bellinger (L) DH Burger
DH Alvarez (L) 3B Moncada (S)
LF Taylor C McGuire (L)
2B Lux (L) 2B Harrison
Mitch White vs. Michael Kopech on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (35-19) at White Sox (25-27)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Michael Kopech
  • Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
  • Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market)

