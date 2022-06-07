Dodgers vs. White Sox Game I chat

The battle of Camelback Ranch starts Tuesday night in Chicago, with Mitch White and the Dodgers facing Michael Kopech of the White Sox.

These two teams met in the 1959 World Series, the Dodgers’ second year in Los Angeles. Despite losing Game 1 in lopsided fashion, 11-0, the Dodgers won the series in six games.

In interleague play, the White Sox have won 14 of 25 games against the Dodgers, dating back to 2003, including seven out of 11 in Chicago. Since 2009, the year both teams started playing spring training games at Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers are 9-7 against the White Sox, including 4-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Dodgers-White Sox lineups Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox RF Betts SS Mendick 1B Freeman (L) LF Vaughn SS Turner CF Robert C Smith 1B Abreu 3B Turner RF Sheets (L) CF Bellinger (L) DH Burger DH Alvarez (L) 3B Moncada (S) LF Taylor C McGuire (L) 2B Lux (L) 2B Harrison

Game info