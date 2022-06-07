 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox

June 7: White Sox 4, Dodgers 0

4-run 6th sends LA to third straight loss

Contributors: Eric Stephen
AJ Pollock’s two-run double gave the White Sox all the runs they would need in a shutout of the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Mitch White pitched five scoreless innings in his start for Los Angeles.

