June 7: White Sox 4, Dodgers 0

AJ Pollock’s two-run double gave the White Sox all the runs they would need in a shutout of the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Mitch White pitched five scoreless innings in his start for Los Angeles.
Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT
Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT
-
June 7
Pollock gets last laugh in first game since Dodgers trade
The White Sox rallied for four runs with two outs against David Price and Phil Bickford. The defining blow was a two-run double by AJ Pollock, in his first pitch against the Dodgers, who traded him in April.
-
June 7
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game I chat
The Dodgers battle the White Sox on Tuesday night in Chicago.
-
June 7
Kimbrel placed on paternity leave, Bickford called up
The Dodgers placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the paternity list, and recalled Phil Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
June 7
Walks tell the story of Dodgers vs. White Sox
A preview of the Dodgers and White Sox, meeting for three games at Guaranteed Rate Field in New York.