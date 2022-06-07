Craig Kimbrel placed on paternity leave, Dodgers recall Phil Bickford from Triple-A

The Dodgers on Tuesday placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the paternity list, and recalled pitcher Phil Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s series opener against the White Sox in Chicago.

Dodgers-White Sox lineups Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox RF Betts SS Mendick 1B Freeman (L) LF Vaughn SS Turner CF Robert C Smith 1B Abreu 3B Turner RF Sheets (L) CF Bellinger (L) DH Burger DH Alvarez (L) 3B Moncada (S) LF Taylor C McGuire (L) 2B Lux (L) 2B Harrison

MLB’s paternity list allows for up to three days of leave, though it hasn’t yet been reported when he might return. Placing him on the paternity list provided an avenue for Bickford, who was optioned to Triple-A on May 27, to return before spending 15 days in the minor leagues.

Kimbrel has a 4.00 ERA and 2.68 xERA in 18 appearances this year, with 25 strikeouts (a 32.5-percent strikeout rate) and six walks in 18 innings. He took the loss on Sunday against the Mets, allowing an unearned run in two innings, the product of an extra-inning free runner. It was Kimbrel’s first outing longer than one inning this season.

Bickford in the majors this season has a 3.45 ERA and 4.36 xERA in 17 games, with 13 strikeouts and three walks in 15⅔ innings. He allowed five runs in five innings since getting optioned to Oklahoma City. The right-hander last pitched Saturday, allowing one run in one inning, throwing 16 pitches at Round Rock, a Rangers affiliate.