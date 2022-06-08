Gavin Stone strikes out 13, Max Muncy hits walk-off home run

Eye-popping performances were on the docket in the Dodgers minors on Tuesday.

Player of the day

Gavin Stone has been nothing short of brilliant since joining Double-A Tulsa. That culminated in six more scoreless innings on Tuesday with 13 strikeouts, the latter one shy of the Tulsa record set by Dustin May in 2019.

#Dodgers' No. 18 prospect Gavin Stone whipped up a baker's dozen strikeouts to set a career high with the @TulsaDrillers: pic.twitter.com/6ZPhaq6lnh — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 8, 2022

Stone, the Dodgers’ fifth-round draft pick in 2020, has started four times since getting promoted to the Drillers. He’s allowed just one run in 22 innings, with 37 strikeouts against only four walks, good for a tidy 45-percent strikeout rate.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Max Muncy’s walk-off home run gave Oklahoma City a win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). It was a three-true-outcome night for Muncy in his third rehab game with OKC. He struck out three times and walked in his first four times up, then in the ninth inning did this:

TO THE MAX...FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/mFMlGojLht — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 8, 2022

Muncy, on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, played nine innings at third base on Tuesday. In three games in Triple-A, Muncy has played third base twice and second base once.

Garrett Cleavinger recorded five outs and threw 32 pitches in relief, striking out three, so he doesn’t necessarily fit the fresh-arm component should the Dodgers opt to call up another reliever on Wednesday.

Double-A Tulsa

While Stone was dominating on the mound, Andy Pages led the offense with two home runs and a triple to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

"Andy, Andy, Andy!"



You're gonna know his name. @PagesAbreu with his second HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/sqXTpVPJgB — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 8, 2022

Devin Mann also homered for Tulsa.

From the Texas League, the two Drillers’ games in San Antonio that were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests won’t be made up.

High-A Great Lakes

Believe it or not, a 1-1 game in the fifth exploded into a 14-8 Loons loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds). The big blow was a seven-run seventh by Dayton against relievers Julian Smith and Jacob Cantleberry.

Ryan January homered for Great Lakes. Alex De Jesus doubled, one of four times the third baseman reached base. Jonny DeLuca had three hits.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Damon Keith homered twice in the Quakes’ road win over the Stockton Ports (A’s). Shortstop Austin Gauthier, an undrafted free agent signed last year out of Hofstra, doubled twice, giving him a six-game hit streak that includes four doubles, two triples, and eight walks.

Max Muncy — no, not the Dodgers infielder; this one is a shortstop drafted by Oakland in the first round in 2021 — walked twice, stole a base, and scored a run for Stockton in this one.

Arizona Complex League

Both rookie leagues started on Monday, both domestically and abroad. We won’t cover these every day just because of the bandwidth required to do so properly, but here’s some information on how to follow each team, plus yesterday’s results.

Follow along at the Arizona Complex League main site, or the daily scoreboard.

Catcher Jesus Galiz, one of the Dodgers’ most-touted amateur international signings in January 2021, had three hits Tuesday, including a home run double, and single.

Dominican Summer League

Like many major league organizations, the Dodgers have two teams in the Dominican Summer League, this year named for Antonio Bautista and Pedro Mega, both longtime coaches in the DSL, both currently with the organization.

Follow along at the Dominican Summer League main site, or the daily scoreboard.

Miguel Dominguez and Carlos Rojas both homered on Tuesday for the Dodgers’ Mega team in the DSL.

Transactions

Triple-A: Phil Bickford was called up to the Dodgers.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule