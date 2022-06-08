Dodgers at White Sox Game II chat

The Dodgers have made a habit of following winning streaks with smaller losing streaks and so on, and so forth. They look to bounce back following last night’s 4-0 loss at the hands of the White Sox, and what was the club’s third straight defeat.
A pitching matchup that favored the White Sox in the opener of the series now favors the visiting Dodgers. Tony Gonsolin takes the ball against the veteran Johnny Cueto.
Dodgers-White Sox lineups
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup at White Sox: pic.twitter.com/a4XJHki5w4— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 8, 2022
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 8, 2022
Game Info
Teams: Dodgers (35-20) at White Sox (26-27)
Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs Johnny Cueto
Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
Time: 5:10 p.m PT
TV: SportsNet LA
