MLB All-Star voting is underway

Dodger Stadium in about six weeks will host the All-Star Game for the first time in 42 years, and fan balloting to determine the starting position players began on Wednesday.

MLB splits the voting into two phases, essentially to determine finalists for each position. From now through Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. PT, fans can vote a total of up to five times each day on MLB.com, team websites, and the MLB app.

Phase one determines two things:

Two finalists at each position, including six total outfielders

The overall top vote getter in each league is an automatic starter (this is new)

Once finalists are determined, the vote totals from the first phase are disregarded. Phase two will take place from July 5 at 9 a.m. PT through July 8 at 11 a.m. PT, with the All-Star starters revealed later on July 8.

This is the first time a National League designated hitter will be voted as an All-Star starter.

The rest of the All-Star rosters, including 32 players on each team, will be determined through player voting and the commissioner’s office, and will be revealed on Sunday, July 10.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles.

Teams submit one player per position to appear on the All-Star ballot, and given the relative regularity of the Dodgers lineup this season, their representatives on the ballot are no surprise:

Catcher: Will Smith

First base: Freddie Freeman

Second base: Gavin Lux

Third base: Justin Turner

Shortstop: Trea Turner

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger

Designated hitter: Max Muncy

Between Freeman and Betts (three times each), and Bellinger, this group of Dodgers has combined to be elected to start seven All-Star Games. They’ve combined for 17 total All-Star nods, with only Smith and Lux yet to appear in a midsummer classic.