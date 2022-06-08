 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

June 8: Dodgers 4, White Sox 1

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Will Smith, Cody Bellinger, and Trea Turner homered, backing Tony Gonsolin and a stingy Dodgers bullpen to beat the White Sox in Chicago.

Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT