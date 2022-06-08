June 8: Dodgers 4, White Sox 1

Will Smith, Cody Bellinger, and Trea Turner homered, backing Tony Gonsolin and a stingy Dodgers bullpen to beat the White Sox in Chicago.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT
Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT
-
June 8
Will Smith, Tony Gonsolin help end LA losing streak
Tony Gonsolin pitched six strong innings, and the Dodgers got home runs from Will Smith, Cody Bellinger, and Trea Turner to beat the White Sox.
-
June 8
Dodgers at White Sox Game II chat
The Dodgers look to boune back against the White Sox
-
June 7
Walks tell the story of Dodgers vs. White Sox
A preview of the Dodgers and White Sox, meeting for three games at Guaranteed Rate Field in New York.