Dodgers vs. White Sox Game III chat

Getaway day in Chicago

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Dodgers are 3-3 in rubber games this season, though just 1-3 in such games on the road. They try to turn that around on Thursday afternoon, with Tyler Anderson on the mound against Dylan Cease and the White Sox.

Dodgers-White Sox lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos White Sox
RF Betts SS Mendick
1B Freeman (L) 1B Vaughn
SS Turner CF Robert
2B Muncy (L) DH Abreu
DH Smith 3B Burger
3B Turner LF Pollock
CF Bellinger (L) C Grandal (S)
LF Lux (L) RF Engel
C Barnes 2B Harrison
Tyler Anderson vs. Dylan Cease on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (36-20) at White Sox (26-28)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Dylan Cease
  • Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
  • Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

