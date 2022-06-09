Dodgers vs. White Sox Game III chat

The Dodgers are 3-3 in rubber games this season, though just 1-3 in such games on the road. They try to turn that around on Thursday afternoon, with Tyler Anderson on the mound against Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
Dodgers-White Sox lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|White Sox
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|White Sox
|RF
|Betts
|SS
|Mendick
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Vaughn
|SS
|Turner
|CF
|Robert
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Abreu
|DH
|Smith
|3B
|Burger
|3B
|Turner
|LF
|Pollock
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|C
|Grandal (S)
|LF
|Lux (L)
|RF
|Engel
|C
|Barnes
|2B
|Harrison
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (36-20) at White Sox (26-28)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Dylan Cease
- Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
