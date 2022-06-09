Clayton Kershaw flew to meet the Dodgers in Chicago on Monday after one rehab start for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, and all signs point to go. He’s expected to start on Sunday against the Giants in San Francisco, manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Chicago on Wednesday, as shown on SportsNet LA.

Dave Roberts discusses @ClaytonKersh22's potential return this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5hXuCb6Phq — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 8, 2022

“It’s been two days now and I feel pretty good,” Kershaw said Tuesday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “Had to deal with the flight too, which was a good test. I bounced back alright, which is what I was most nervous about.”

Kershaw was also pleased with his four-inning start for the Quakes, in which the lefty threw 59 pitches and gave up one run on a solo homer with seven strikeouts.

Roberts expects Kershaw to go five innings in his start on Sunday.

Max Muncy could be activated from the injured list as early as Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes.

Sarah Wexler at MLB.com shares three big takeaways from the Dodgers’ first two months of the season, including Betts’ hot streak, heroes in the rotation, and questions about Craig Kimbrel.

Home runs are up across the league in the last few weeks — dramatically so. What gives? Mike Axisa at CBS Sports has thoughts.