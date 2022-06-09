Michael Busch hits walk-off double in extras for Oklahoma City

There were two rainouts for Dodgers’ affiliates Wednesday but the other two games would be decided in the 10th inning. Both Double-A Tulsa and High-A Great Lakes will make up their postponed games with doubleheaders Thursday.

Play of the day

Michael Busch completed the comeback for Oklahoma City when he drilled a double off the wall in left field to score two runs, sending the Dodgers to a 9-8 win over Sugar Land (Houston) in 10 innings.

THIS. TEAM.



They come back in the 9th.



They come back in the 10th.



Michael Busch is the latest to walk it off with a two-run double!



Dodgers win, 9-8! pic.twitter.com/LoSnASdvMe — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 8, 2022

It was the only hit of the night in six trips for Busch but it came at the best time. With runners at first and third and one out, the fly ball would’ve tied the game at 8-8 had it been caught. Instead, it was over the outfielders head, allowing the winning run to come around from first base.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC was down 6-1 entering the bottom half of the eighth when they finally broke through for some runs, beginning with a Jason Martin RBI-double in the eighth. After Miguel Vargas walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run, Jake Lamb came through with a three-run double to force extra innings.

It looked as though the comeback was for nothing when the Space Cowboys scored two in the top of the 10th. The Oklahoma City offense had other plans.

Tomas Telis singled on a ball that never left the infield to put runners on first and third to start the inning. After Andy Burns struck out, Drew Avans singled in the run from third and created a first and third situation for Busch.

The Dodger left fielder took the first pitch he saw the other way for the game-winning double to give OKC their fourth walk-off win of the season.

Max Muncy was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as he continued his road back to the show.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Much like the Triple-A squad, the Quakes forced extra innings when they tied the score in the ninth. In opposite fashion though, Rancho had the lead when they scored one in the top of the 10th before losing 4-3 on a walk-off single for Stockton.

Down 2-1 in the ninth, Yunior Garcia came to the plate with a chance to win with runners on second and third with nobody out. Garcia connected for a single into centerfield to tie the game but the winning run was cut down on a play at the plate. The next two batters made out and the game eventually found itself in the extra frame.

The ghost/zombie runner was moved to third on a groundout for Rancho in the top of the 10th and came in to score on a Yeiner Fernandez sac fly on the very next pitch. But that wouldn’t be enough to hold on for the win.

The Ports loaded the bases with one out in the home half of the 10th and Denzel Clarke sent everyone home with a two-run single to seal the win for Stockton.

Transactions

Triple-A: Zach McKinstry was called up to the Dodgers.

Low-A: Quakes placed pitcher Carlos De Los Santos on the 7-day injured list.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule