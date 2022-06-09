 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox

June 9: Dodgers 11, White Sox 9

LA has innings of 6 and 4 runs in win

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Max Muncy homered, doubled, and drove in five runs in his first game back off the injured list, leading the Dodgers over the White Sox in a high-scoring affair on getaway day at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

