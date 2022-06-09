June 9: Dodgers 11, White Sox 9

Max Muncy homered, doubled, and drove in five runs in his first game back off the injured list, leading the Dodgers over the White Sox in a high-scoring affair on getaway day at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT
Jun 7, 2022, 12:46pm PDT
-
June 9
Max Muncy cleans up in wild Dodgers win over White Sox
Max Muncy doubled, homered, and drove in five runs in his first game off the injured list after missing two weeks with elbow inflammation. Gavin Lux added four hits, and Freddie Freeman drove in three in the Dodgers’ win over the White Sox.
-
June 9
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game III chat
The Dodgers and White Sox finish off their three-game interleague series on Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
-
June 9
Max Muncy back after missing 2 weeks
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was activated Thursday after missing 13 games on the injured list with left elbow inflammation.
-
June 7
Walks tell the story of Dodgers vs. White Sox
A preview of the Dodgers and White Sox, meeting for three games at Guaranteed Rate Field in New York.