Dodgers vs. Padres Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Tony Gonsolin goes for his 10th win on Friday night, as the Dodgers try to win a second straight game over the Padres in this series. Blake Snell starts for San Diego.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
LF Profar (S) SS Turner
2B Cronenworth (L) 1B Freeman (L)
DH Voit DH Smith
RF Mazara (L) 3B Turner
1B Hosmer (L) 2B Muncy (L)
C Nola LF Taylor
CF Grisham (L) RF Thompson
3B Kim CF Bellinger (L)
SS Abrams (L) C Barnes
Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (47-28) vs. Padres (46-32)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

