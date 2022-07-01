Dodgers vs. Padres Game V chat

Tony Gonsolin goes for his 10th win on Friday night, as the Dodgers try to win a second straight game over the Padres in this series. Blake Snell starts for San Diego.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|LF
|Profar (S)
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|Voit
|DH
|Smith
|RF
|Mazara (L)
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Hosmer (L)
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Nola
|LF
|Taylor
|CF
|Grisham (L)
|RF
|Thompson
|3B
|Kim
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|SS
|Abrams (L)
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (47-28) vs. Padres (46-32)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Blake Snell
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
