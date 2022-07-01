 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 1: Dodgers 5, Padres 1

Muncy & Bellinger homered to back Gonsolin

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
Tony Gonsolin pitched 7⅔ innings, the longest start of his career, and the Dodgers struck out 12 times against Blake Snell but got him out of the game after five innings, then took advantage of the Padres bullpen to win for the second time in as many tries in this series at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT