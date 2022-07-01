July 1: Dodgers 5, Padres 1

Tony Gonsolin pitched 7⅔ innings, the longest start of his career, and the Dodgers struck out 12 times against Blake Snell but got him out of the game after five innings, then took advantage of the Padres bullpen to win for the second time in as many tries in this series at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT
Jun 30, 2022, 1:02pm PDT
July 1
Tony Gonsolin at his best, and longest, to beat Padres
Tony Gonsolin pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in his career, helping the Dodgers wait out Blake Snell, who was dominant but only for five innings. Los Angeles feasted on the San Diego bullpen to win their third game in a row.
July 1
Bruihl optioned with Gibaut activated
The Dodgers activated pitcher and recent waiver claim Ian Gibaut, and optioned Justin Bruihl to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
July 1
Dodgers vs. Padres Game V chat
The Dodgers and Padres play the second of four games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.
June 30
Dodgers, Padres set for four-game battle in LA
The Dodgers will host the Padres for the first time in 2022 as the two clubs begin a four-game series at Dodger Stadium Thursday.