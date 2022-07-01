Justin Bruihl optioned to make room for Ian Gibaut to join Dodgers

The Dodgers on Friday added right-hander Ian Gibaut, who they claimed off waivers on Thursday, to the active roster before the second game of a four-game series against the Padres.

To make room on the active roster for Gibaut, the Dodgers optioned left-hander Justin Bruihl, who was just called up Thursday, to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bruihl recorded four outs in the series opener, throwing 22 pitches.

The one day up-and-down isn’t all that uncommon in baseball history, but it does add a tally to Bruihl’s in-season option counter, which now sits at three. Under Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, players can only be optioned up to five times during the season.

Bruihl and Michael Grove are the two Dodgers to have been optioned three times this season after May 2, which is when the counter started this year after the lockout-truncated spring training. Any player who has been optioned five times can still be called up, but in order to send them back down to the minors they’d first need to clear waivers.

Gibaut last pitched Monday for Cleveland, throwing 28 pitches while recording four outs, allowing a hit and hitting a batter, but no runs.

If Gibaut appears in a game, he’ll be the 27th Dodger to throw a pitch in 2022. He’s the 28th pitcher to join the active roster, a total inflated by infielder Hanser Alberto pitching twice in mop-up duty, but also by Carson Fulmer, who was active for two games on April 30 and May 1 but did not pitch.

Gibaut is wearing uniform number 57.