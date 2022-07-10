Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VII chat

The Cubs activated their starting pitcher left-hander Drew Smyly this morning from the 15-Day IL.

The Cubs will not wear out the left side of the batting box today as they have nine right-handed hitters going to the plate to start the game. (Happ is a switch-hitter). This aligns with their NL-lowest 66 left-handed batter plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

The Dodgers have moved away from the almost automatic platooning they did a few years ago. While Cody Bellinger is sitting again against a left-handed pitcher, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux will be in the lineup. Those players are one reason why the Dodgers are third in MLB in left-handed hitter against same-side pitching plate appearances this season.

Cubs - Dodgers Lineups Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers CF Morel RF Betts DH Contreras SS T. Turner LF Happ (S) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Wisdom C Smith SS Hoerner 3B J. Turner C Higgins DH Muncy (L) RF Velázquez CF Thompson 1B Bote 2B Alberto 2B Simmons LF Lux (L)

Game info