 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VII chat

Dodgers look to end home stand with another win over Cubs

By Craig Minami
/ new
MLB: JUL 07 Cubs at Dodgers Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cubs activated their starting pitcher left-hander Drew Smyly this morning from the 15-Day IL.

The Cubs will not wear out the left side of the batting box today as they have nine right-handed hitters going to the plate to start the game. (Happ is a switch-hitter). This aligns with their NL-lowest 66 left-handed batter plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.

The Dodgers have moved away from the almost automatic platooning they did a few years ago. While Cody Bellinger is sitting again against a left-handed pitcher, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux will be in the lineup. Those players are one reason why the Dodgers are third in MLB in left-handed hitter against same-side pitching plate appearances this season.

Cubs - Dodgers Lineups

Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers
Pos Cubs Pos Dodgers
CF Morel RF Betts
DH Contreras SS T. Turner
LF Happ (S) 1B Freeman (L)
3B Wisdom C Smith
SS Hoerner 3B J. Turner
C Higgins DH Muncy (L)
RF Velázquez CF Thompson
1B Bote 2B Alberto
2B Simmons LF Lux (L)
Julio Urías vs. Drew Smyly on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (55-29) vs. Cubs (34-51)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Drew Smyly
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...