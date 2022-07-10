Dodgers vs. Cubs Game VII chat

The Cubs activated their starting pitcher left-hander Drew Smyly this morning from the 15-Day IL.
The Cubs will not wear out the left side of the batting box today as they have nine right-handed hitters going to the plate to start the game. (Happ is a switch-hitter). This aligns with their NL-lowest 66 left-handed batter plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season.
The Dodgers have moved away from the almost automatic platooning they did a few years ago. While Cody Bellinger is sitting again against a left-handed pitcher, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux will be in the lineup. Those players are one reason why the Dodgers are third in MLB in left-handed hitter against same-side pitching plate appearances this season.
Cubs - Dodgers Lineups
|Pos
|Cubs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Cubs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Morel
|RF
|Betts
|DH
|Contreras
|SS
|T. Turner
|LF
|Happ (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Wisdom
|C
|Smith
|SS
|Hoerner
|3B
|J. Turner
|C
|Higgins
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|RF
|Velázquez
|CF
|Thompson
|1B
|Bote
|2B
|Alberto
|2B
|Simmons
|LF
|Lux (L)
