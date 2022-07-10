 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

July 10: Dodgers 11, Cubs 9

Freddie Freeman had 4 hits in LA’s comeback win

Contributors: Craig Minami and Estevão Maximo
The Dodgers and Cubs played a marathon on Sunday, even though it was only nine innings. Julio Urías threw 45 pitches and allowed five runs in the first inning alone. Both starting pitchers lasted just two innings. The two teams combined for 13 pitchers, 20 runs, 22 hits, and four home runs in over four hours on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

