Concession workers at Dodger Stadium threaten to strike as All-Star Game draws near

It might be an interesting lead up to the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium over the next week for the Dodgers. Concession workers for Compass and Levy Restaurants are prepared to strike “at any moment” as they seek a fair new union contract, according to the statement from UNITE HERE Local 11.

The union said it represents nearly 1,500 “food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium.” Around 99% of those workers voted to strike if a deal isn't reached.

The Futures Game will take place on Saturday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. With the first All-Star Game in Los Angeles since 1980, it would seem like a poor time for the two sides to not have an agreement in place in order to avoid the strike.

The Major League Player Association released their own statement Monday in support of the cause: “The MLBPA stands in solidarity with the Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11’s members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them.”

Links