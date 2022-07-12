 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game I chat

The Dodgers travel to St Louis to face the Cardinals

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: JUN 25 Dodgers at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dodgers go on the road after a very successful homestand. The trip starts with a three-game set against the St Louis Cardinals. Mitch White will take the mound on the first of three versus rookie southpaw, Matthew Liberatore.

Jordan Hicks, a right-hander, will serve as the Cardinals opener before Liberatore takes the mound.

This is the first matchup of the year for these two ball clubs, and the first one since last year’s wild card thriller that ended in a walk-off fashion, with the two-run bomb from Chris Taylor.

Dodgers-Cardinals lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (56-29) at Cardinals (47-42)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs. (eventually) Matthew Liberatore
  • Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
  • Time: 4:45 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, TBS

