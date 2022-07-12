Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game I chat

The Dodgers go on the road after a very successful homestand. The trip starts with a three-game set against the St Louis Cardinals. Mitch White will take the mound on the first of three versus rookie southpaw, Matthew Liberatore.

Jordan Hicks, a right-hander, will serve as the Cardinals opener before Liberatore takes the mound.

This is the first matchup of the year for these two ball clubs, and the first one since last year’s wild card thriller that ended in a walk-off fashion, with the two-run bomb from Chris Taylor.

Dodgers-Cardinals lineups

Hicks gets the start for Game 1 vs. the Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/6tdXiPa0kQ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 12, 2022

Game info