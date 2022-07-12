A failed Dodgers comeback, the winning streak is over

Come from behind wins have been the storyline for the Dodgers during this recent winning streak, and if the men in blue were to keep the streak alive, they would another five-run comeback to take over this one.

In the end, the Dodgers did just enough to take it down to the wire, but could never quite get there to take the lead, or even tie up the game, after the Cards jumped on Mitch White for six runs over five innings.

White flashed some good signs early on, retiring the first five hitters he faced, but when Albert Pujols came up to the bat with the bases empty and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the future first ballot hall of fame showed a glimpse of what would be the biggest problem for White in a night that ultimately ended up being the worst one of his career, allowing six earned runs.

Pujols dropped the head on the bat on a fastball down and in and took White deep for the first run of the game. Poetically or not, it was Pujols’ first at-bat against the Dodgers following his short stint with the team last year, and Albert certainly made it count.

The Cardinals rallied in the bottom of the second inning, much like they did in the bottom of the fourth, and with another solo shot, this time by Nolan Gorman in the bottom of the third also with two outs, they scored five out of their six runs with two outs against Mitch White.

It was a collective effort on the Cardinals' part, as all nine hitters in the lineup reached base in the five innings that White was on the mound. The Dodgers righty has been effective when called upon this year, but this kind of outing shows why they need Andrew Heaney back, and why they might look to add a starter at the deadline, with Buehler out for a while.

On the Cardinals' side, there were all sorts of moving around in the bullpen, from a very early period. Matthew Liberatore was the probable starter heading into the night, but Oli Marmol opted to use Jordan Hicks as the opener.

Hicks has been used as a starter this year, but coming off an IL stint, the hard-throwing righty wasn’t going for more than two innings, and the Dodgers figured to see Liberatore after him.

Hicks struggled with his command walking three over one and two-thirds, but it was Johan Oviedo who came in to get out of a gem in the second inning. The Cardinals only used Matthew Liberatore after three innings of play, and the rookie lefty struggled in his part allowing three runs over two and two-thirds including a two-run bomb to all-star shortstop, Trea Turner.

The Dodgers who found themselves trailing in a 6-1 hole early on, all of a sudden were back in the game, trailing by 6-4 in the seventh inning with the top of the order due up. The first four batters reached and quickly, the bases loaded as the Dodgers trailed 6-5.

The Cardinals made a move bringing in the lefty Pecky Naughton who proceeded to get the three outs without allowing a single run across. Max Muncy and Hanser Alberto hit a couple of flyballs, but both were too shallow for Freeman to tag up on from third, and after a battle, Bellinger struck out swinging.

A 6-1 lead turned into a 6-5 one, and all of the momentum was on the Cardinals' side after getting out of that jam.

Ryan Helsley who has been the Cardinals' primary closer in 2022 came in for the top of the eighth inning with Lux, Betts, and Turner up. The Cards’ all-star caught a break on a 3-2 slider that should’ve been called a ball, and also when Turner drilled one, but to the deepest part of the park, Carlson ran it down at the track in centerfield.

David Price got squared around early on in the bottom of the eighth and wound up allowing a run before settling in and finishing the inning. The old insurance run would prove pivotal when Freddie Freeman ambushed a 3-1 Gallegos’ fastball to deep right field for a solo shot.

Gallegos certainly made the Cardinals’ fans sweat. With two outs, the Cards’ reliever walked Muncy on four straight balls and threw another three off the plate to Jake Lamb, but on 3-0 strike Lamb swung and hit a flyball into left-field

On a night where the Dodgers showed signs of life on multiple occasions, they also squandered one too many shots to run down another five-run deficit. It also shows how that task gets harder when you go from playing the Cubs to the Cardinals.

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Trea Turner (12), Freddie Freeman (12); Albert Pujols (6), Nolan Gorman (8)

WP — Johan Oviedo (2-1): 1... IP, 2 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

LP — Mitch White (1-2): 5 IP, 10 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Sv — Giovanny Gallegos (10): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

What’s next?

Tony Gonsolin takes his undefeated 11-0 record for the final test before the All-Star break on Wednesday (4:45 p.m., SportsNet LA), with veteran Adam Wainwright, who’s having another consistent season at 40 years of age, starting for St. Louis.