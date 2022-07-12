 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals

July 12: Cardinals 7, Dodgers 6

Freddie Freeman had 4 hits in the loss

After falling behind early the Dodgers rallied, but could not score in a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the seventh inning, falling to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium and snapping their seven-game win streak.

