July 12: Cardinals 7, Dodgers 6

After falling behind early the Dodgers rallied, but could not score in a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the seventh inning, falling to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium and snapping their seven-game win streak.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jul 12, 2022, 4:25pm PDT
Jul 12, 2022, 4:25pm PDT
-
July 12
Dodgers comeback falls short, 7-game win streak snapped
The Dodgers fall in St. Louis in the opener against the Cardinals.
-
July 12
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game I chat
The Dodgers travel to St Louis to face the Cardinals