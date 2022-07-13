Mitch White’s start against the Cardinals may have been rough — he gave up six earned runs in five innings — but his last appearance was anything but.

White took a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies into the sixth inning, with a run scoring only because of a fielding error. No wonder manager Dave Roberts calls him an unsung hero.

Part of White’s recent success has come from a seemingly small tweak: using his legs and lower body strength more effectively, something he’s struggled to remember and fully implement in the past. What that really means, though, is that White teamed up with Dodgers pitching coaches and strength and conditioning staff to put that change into action.

Pitching coach Mark Prior recommended moving from the third-base side of the rubber to the middle to take full advantage of White’s work, which has the added bonus of affecting the way hitters see White’s delivery.

Add a sinker that seemed to baffle the Rockies’ offense to the mix, and White has a recipe for success on his hands.

“He moved on the rubber, found a little more freedom with his hips,” said assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness. “It paid off quickly, a lot faster than we anticipated, to be honest with you.”

J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register has more info.

