Jose Ramos homers twice in one inning to lead Great Lakes to comeback win

Tuesday in the Dodgers minors saw three of the four affiliates score at least 13 runs, while the other nearly came back from a four-run deficit in the ninth.

Player of the day

Outfielder Jose Ramos went deep twice Tuesday, which probably would’ve landed him in this prestigious spot in the minors wrap anyway. But Ramos went a step further and hit both long balls in the same inning, including a grand slam, leading Great Lakes back from a 7-1 deficit.

Heading into the 5th inning the @greatlakesloons were down 7-4 to the Quad City



Then they proceeded to score 9 RUNS IN THE INNING!



Capped off by Jose Ramos hitting a GRAND SLAM!



That was Ramos' 2nd homerun of the INNING!



courtesy: @QCRiverBandits pic.twitter.com/hpr3fYUJdR — Brandon Green (@BGreenReports) July 13, 2022

The 21-year-old finished his night with three hits in six trips to the plate, reaching base four times after being hit by a pitch and adding an RBI-double in the ninth. Ramos now has 17 home runs and 68 RBI in 75 games across two levels this season.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC slugged four homers and pounded out 20 hits on their way to a 15-4 drubbing of Tacoma (Mariners).

The Dodgers spread the offense around as eight of the nine hitters in the lineup had at least two hits and all but one hitter had at least one RBI.

The ball was flying out of the stadium early in the night as the two clubs put up nine of the combined 13 runs through five innings via the home run.

Eddy Alvarez hit the third pitch of the game into the seats for a leadoff homer in the first inning and James Outman started the second inning with the second home run for him since being promoted to Triple-A. Two batters later Hunter Feduccia hit the first of two on the night for him, a two-run shot that put OKC on top 4-0 at the point.

Feduccia is on the Hunt(er) tonight!



He hits his second homer of the game and the team's fourth of the night! pic.twitter.com/otEDylmnC0 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) July 13, 2022

After Feduccia hit his second homer of the night and Michael Busch doubled in a pair in the fifth, Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer for Tacoma to make it 9-4. That was as close as the game would be and the Dodgers would score six more runs over the final five innings.

Busch finished the night 4-for-6 with two doubles and two singles to drive in three. Miguel Vargas walked three times and went 2-for-3 to reach base five times in the game.

Despite giving up all four runs to the Rainiers, starter Ryan Pepiot improved to 7-0 while going 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Double-A Tulsa

Down by four going into the ninth inning, Tulsa scored three times to cut the deficit to one run. But ultimately they fell short, dropping the series opener to Springfield (Cardinals) by the score of 7-6.

The Cardinals led 4-2 going into the eighth and the Drillers trimmed that in half with a Ryan Ward solo shot, his 20th of the season. But Springfield scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-3.

Justin Yurchak hit a two-run home run in the ninth and Brandon Lewis followed two batters later with a solo blast to give then Drillers an opportunity. Leonel Valera walked to put the tying run on with only one out but the next two hitters made out to end the game.

High-A Great Lakes

Falling behind 7-1 after giving up six runs in the second inning, Great Lakes came roaring back with three in the third and a whopping nine in the fifth to take control of the game and come away 14-9 winners over Quad Cities (Royals).

The scoring in the big fifth inning started with a two-run homer for Ramos and ended with Ramos clubbing a grand slam. Great Lakes didn’t make an out in the fifth until the eighth hitter of the inning, a sacrifice fly from Jorbit Vivas that brought in the fifth run of the frame.

Great Lakes needed just four hits to send 14 men to the plate in the nine-run outburst. Four batters walked and two were hit by the pitch. It was the second time this season the Loons had plated nine in a single inning.

Vivas also hit a two-run homer in the third and would finish with three RBI to combine with Ramos to drive in 10 of the 14 runs for Great Lakes.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho and Fresno (Rockies) scored in all but one inning Tuesday to put together a slugfest. While the Grizzlies were putting up single runs per inning, the Quakes scored in bunches to take a 13-8 win in the opener.

The game saw five lead changes before Rancho took it for good in the fifth inning. After the Quakes scored two in the first inning, Fresno scored three on a pair of homers in the third to take a 3-2 advantage. Rancho came back with two of their own in the bottom half to retake the lead.

Fresno took the lead back once more with a run in each of the next two innings before Rancho scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to take control.

Both teams left 12 runners on base and Fresno (14) outhit Rancho (11) on the night. The key was that the Grizzlies were just 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position while the Quakes were 7-for-20. That and the fact that the four long balls Fresno hit in the game, yielded just five runs total. Rancho also walked a total of 13 times to go with their 11 hits.

Notable: Shortstop Austin Gauthier went 4-for-6 out of the leadoff spot to raise his average to .287 with a .884 OPS this season. Lefty Maddux Bruns, Dodgers’ 2021 first-round pick, started the game and pitched two scoreless innings for Rancho.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City activated infielder Andy Burns from the temporary inactive list.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes placed catcher Yeiner Fernandez on the 7-day injured list and activated catcher Marco Hernandez.

