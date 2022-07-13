Tony Gonsolin makes final tuneup before All-Star Game

Tuesday’s series opener at Busch Stadium was a way of decades of history bringing the Dodgers and Cardinals closer. The two teams have played one another in the National League since 1892, and Los Angeles entered this series with an overwhelming lead in the all-time series, with 1,036 wins compared to 1,033 for the Cardinals.

Fate would not allow the Dodgers to push that to four games just yet, and now St. Louis has 1,034 wins against their longtime foe. Now Los Angeles has two attempts to try to leave town without a tied all-time series.

Let’s look at some notes before what is an excellent pitching matchup in the middle game of the three-game set.

Tony Gonsolin has lasted at least seven innings in each of his last two starts. On the season, when facing a lineup for the third time, Gonsolin has held opposing batters to four hits in 46 at-bats (.087), with two walks and 15 strikeouts.

Adam Wainwright is coming off a complete game, and the 40-year-old has lasted at least seven innings seven starts this season. Wainwright ranks eighth in the majors by averaging 6.22 innings per start this season.

Freddie Freeman had a home run, a double, and two singles, driving in two runs on Tuesday, just like he did the same on Sunday. He’s the first Dodger with consecutive four-hit games since Logan Forsythe in 2017. The only Dodgers with longer streaks of four-hit games are Milt Stock, who did so in four straight contests for Brooklyn in 1925, and Rafael Furcal, with a three-game streak for Los Angeles in 2007.

With Trayce Thompson 0-for-3 and Jake Lamb 0-for-1 on Tuesday, their streak of at least one of them reaching base ended at 13 games. One of Thompson and Lamb have started the Dodgers’ last 18 games, hitting a combined .269/.364/.552 with four home runs, five doubles, a triple, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Game info