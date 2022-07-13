Dodgers acquire Jake Reed for a second straight season

For the second straight year, the Dodgers have added Jake Reed to their collection of right-handed relievers. The pitcher was claimed off waivers by Los Angeles on Wednesday from the Mets, who designated him for assignment on Sunday.

Reed, now 29, pitched in five games for the Mets, allowing eight runs in 6⅓ innings with six walks and six strikeouts.

After starting the season on the injured list with a left oblique strain, and a pair of rehab games in St. Lucie, Reed split time this season between the majors and Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 5.73 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings in the minors.

Going back and forth between the majors and Triple-A ran up Reed’s option counter, getting sent down four times since May 2. Per the new collective bargaining agreement, players can only be optioned five times in one season. Reed can only be optioned one more time in 2022 before reaching his limit. Should Reed be sent down after that fifth option, he’d need to be designated for assignment first.

Reed pitched in six games for the Dodgers last season, posting a 3.38 ERA with five strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. He was part of the Dodgers’ incredibly busy second-half roster churn, especially in the bullpen. Los Angeles signed him to a minor league contract in June after Reed was released by the Angels. He was called up to the majors last July 6, and was designated for assignment fifteen days later.

Since then, it’s been waiver roulette for Reed, who was claimed by the Rays last July, only to be claimed a week later by the Mets. Now, he’s back with the Dodgers in July 2022, just like he was in 2021.

With the addition of Reed, the Dodgers’ 40-man roster is full.