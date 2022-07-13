 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game II chat

Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers aim to bounce back in game two vs. St. Louis.

By jakedicker
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Gonsolin, along with his league leading 1.62 ERA, takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to re-enter the win column after dropping game one of this three game series.

St. Louis hands the ball to veteran right hander Adam Wainwright, who is a career 7-5 with a 2.66 ERA in 17 appearances against the boys in blue.

Dodgers-Cubs lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (56-30) at Cardinals (48-42)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Adam Wainwright
  • Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
  • Time: 4:45 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

