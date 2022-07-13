Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game II chat

Tony Gonsolin, along with his league leading 1.62 ERA, takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to re-enter the win column after dropping game one of this three game series.
St. Louis hands the ball to veteran right hander Adam Wainwright, who is a career 7-5 with a 2.66 ERA in 17 appearances against the boys in blue.
Dodgers-Cubs lineups
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/DG50MxHsrL— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 13, 2022
Wednesdays with Waino! pic.twitter.com/gvKTgsuq5l— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 13, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (56-30) at Cardinals (48-42)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Adam Wainwright
- Location: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
- Time: 4:45 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
