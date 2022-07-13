Dodgers’ latest comeback is their best one yet

After coming back from down 5-0 against the Cubs last week, the Dodgers outdid themselves on Wednesday night, erasing a late inning six run-deficit to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6.

The Dodgers and Cardinals traded zeroes for the first two innings, then Paul Goldschmidt singled to right field with two outs in the third to deliver the game’s first two runs. The bleeding didn’t stop there, as Nolan Arenado sent a 1-2 pitch from Gonsolin into the left field seats, giving St. Louis a 4-0 lead.

St. Louis added a run in the fourth on an Andrew Knitzer two out double and a run in the 6th off of Alex Vesia. Five of the Cardinals’ six runs were scored with two outs.

Despite putting runners on base in every inning, the Dodger offense was unable to break through until the top of the seventh. Following strikeouts from Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman singled to right, setting the stage for Will Smith, who sent a first-pitch fastball over the wall in left center field, cutting the Cardinal lead to 6-2.

The two out magic continued in the eighth. Cody Bellinger singled to lead off the inning, Max Muncy followed with his fourth walk (not a typo) off the night and the Dodgers were in business. However, LA’s struggles with runners in scoring position continued. Trayce Thompson lined out to left and Hanser Alberto struck out, bringing the Dodgers to 1-17 with RISP in the series.

Betts and Turner weren’t going to let those struggles continue much longer and showed the fans at Busch Stadium why they’ll be starting in the All Star Game next week. Mookie doubled to right, bringing the Dodgers within three runs and Trea singled to right, bringing in Muncy and Betts to cut the lead to one. Following a Freeman walk, Smith grounded out to third, ending the threat.

In a rather surprising move, Dave Roberts elected to use Craig Kimbrel in the 8th inning while trailing 6-5. Despite throwing 17 pitches, Kimbrel sat the Cardinals down in order, giving the Dodgers one final chance to tie the game in the 9th.

Justin Turner led off the inning with an opposite field double off of Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos and was immediately pinch run for by Austin Barnes. Barnes’ appearance in this one was short, but memorable. Following Turner’s double, Cody Bellinger dropped what seemed to be a game tying single into shallow right center, but Barnes stumbled rounding third and just barely made it back to the bag. Bellinger’s head was up the whole time and some great base running allowed him to advance to second base, which proved to be crucial.

After a potential game-tying home run went just foul, Max Muncy did something other than walk for the first time all night, tying the game at 6 with a sacrifice fly, scoring Barnes and allowing Bellinger to move to third with one out.

With two outs and Bellinger standing at third, Hanser Alberto, who loves the first pitch, drove the first one he saw from Gallegos into left field, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the game after trailing 6-0 with two outs in the 7th inning. WOW.

After using Kimbrel in the 8th, Dave Roberts elected to give Evan Phillips the ball in the 9th. Phillips, who hasn’t given up an earned run since May, continued his dominance, using only seven pitches to sit the Cardinals down in order and earn his second career save.

Two runs in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth gave the Dodgers a 7-6 win. WHAT A WIN!

Wednesday particulars

Home runs: Will Smith (14); Nolan Arenado (18)

WP — Craig Kimbrel (3-4): 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout

LP — Giovanny Gallegos (2-4): 1 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts

Sv — Evan Phillips (1): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

The Dodgers will go for the series win tomorrow with Tyler Anderson on the mound before heading home to take on the Angels in Anaheim. First pitch is set for 4:15 p.m. PDT and it will be on SportsNet LA.