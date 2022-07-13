July 13: Dodgers 7, Cardinals 6

Down six runs in the seventh inning, the Dodgers rallied to beat the Cardinals for their best comeback win of the season, on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
July 14
Despite offensive struggles, Max Muncy will retain his spot
Manager Dave Roberts has no plans to drop Muncy further in the lineup.
July 13
Dodgers’ latest comeback is their best one yet
The Dodgers trailed the Cardinals by six runs after six innings, but rallied to pull off one of their most incredible comeback wins in recent memory.
July 13
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game II chat
Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers aim to bounce back in game two vs. St. Louis.
July 13
Tony Gonsolin makes final tuneup before All-Star Game
Pregame notes before the second game of Dodgers-Cardinals in St. Louis, including the frighteningly close all-time series between the two teams dating back to 1892. Plus, Freddie Freeman’s hot streak, the great Tony Gonsolin-Adam Wainwright pitching matchup, and the Trayce Thompson/Jake Lamb combo.