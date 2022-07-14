Max Muncy continues to puzzle the Dodgers. After a stint on the injured list that manager Dave Roberts hoped would provide a welcome reset, Muncy is still hitting only .175 with a .664 OPS, only slightly better than before. Roberts, though, is optimistic.

“I still feel that in the past week, the swings that he’s getting off have been better swings,” Roberts said. “I know we’re trending in the right direction.”

Muncy batted seventh for the first time since 2020 yesterday, down from his usual six spot, which Roberts said has nothing to do with Muncy’s performance—the move was made in response to the matchup with St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

As for Muncy, he chalks it all up to bad luck, indicating his exit velocities as a sign of improvement.

Bill Plunkett at the OC Register has more (plus a delightful story about Clayton Kershaw’s All-Star Game gift to Tony Gonsolin).

Dodgers Links

Our old friend Joc Pederson turned down a Home Run Derby invite, and Alex Pavlovic at NBC Sports tells us why.

Talks have resumed between Dodger Stadium concessions workers and their management company to avoid an All-Star Game strike, writes Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times.

The Athletic broke down the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB Draft strategy, from picks to bonus pool details.